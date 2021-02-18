Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL47 PM-VIRUS LD WORKSHOP Collaboration shown in fighting COVID valuable takeaway: PM Modi at workshop with 10 nations New Delhi: Citing the region's collaborative effort to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called for greater integration among South Asia and the Indian Ocean island countries to deal with their challenges.

DEL56 LD RAILROKO Farmers stage nationwide 'rail roko', railways says negligible impact New Delhi: Agitating farmer groups on Thursday held a four-hour nationwide 'rail roko' agitation with the railways saying there was negligible impact on services though some trains were stopped by officials at stations as a precautionary measure.

DEL12 MEA-QUAD-LD-INDOPACIFIC Third Quad ministerial meeting to discuss regional, global issues New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will join his counterparts from the US, Japan and Australia on Thursday under the framework of Quad coalition to deliberate on ways to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific in the backdrop of growing Chinese assertiveness in the region.

DEL23 JK-ARMY LD ENVOY J-K: Heightened vigil at LoC pushed terror groups to dig tunnels to infiltrate, Army tells envoys Srinagar: Heightened vigil along the Line of Control has pushed terror groups and Pakistani establishments to send militants into India using tunnels dug under seasonal river beds along the International Border in the Jammu region, the army on Thursday told a group of 24 foreign envoys visiting Jammu and Kashmir.

CAL33 AS-PM-2NDLD PROJECTS Correcting historical mistake of neglecting Assam, says Modi, gifts bouquet of projects worth 10K crore Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted on Thursday he is correcting the ''historical mistake'' committed by governments since Independence of neglecting Assam, as he gifted a bouquet of development projects worthabout Rs 10,000 crore to the state ahead of the assembly polls.

CAL26 WB-SHAH-LD YATRA TMC brought cut-money and syndicate culture, BJP will bring development in Bengal: Shah Kakdwip (WB): Alleging that the TMC government has introduced a ''cut-money and syndicate culture'' in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah Thursday said if voted to power BJP would constitute an inquiry into the siphoningoff cyclone Amphan relief funds and book the culprits.

CAL32 WB-LD MAMATA First fight Abhishek, then me: Mamata challenges Amit Shah Pailan (WB): Hitting out at Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Didi-Bhaipo' jibes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday challenged him to contest an election against her nephew Abhishek Banerjee and then think of fighting her.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 12,881 new cases, 101 fresh fatalities New Delhi: India's tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 1,09,50,201 with 12,881 new infections, while the recoveries surged to 1,06,56,845, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

MDS12 LD PUDUCHERRY Puducherry Lt Governor directs CM to prove majority on Feb 22 Puducherry: The Congress government in the Union Territory will have to prove its majority in the assembly on February 22 with Lt Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan on Thursday ordering the floor test, hours after assuming charge vowing to function in accordance with the Constitution.

BUSINESS DEL40 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex skids for 3rd day as global rally stalls; ONGC zooms 8 pc Mumbai: Domestic stock indices nursed losses for the third consecutive session on Thursday as a lacklustre trend in global equities and concerns over stretched valuations sparked a retreat from risky assets. LEGAL LGD19 DL-HC-3RDLD TOOLKIT Toolkit case: Have not leaked anything to media, police tells Delhi HC New Delhi: Delhi Police Thursday told the Delhi High Court that it has not leaked any material to the media in relation to its probe in the FIR against climate activist Disha Ravi for her alleged involvement in sharing a toolkit backing the ongoing farmers' protest.

FOREIGN FGN33 CHINA-INDIA-LADAKH China says disengagement of Chinese, Indian troops in eastern Ladakh going on smoothly Beijing: China on Thursday said the disengagement process of the Chinese and Indian frontline troops at the eastern Ladakh border was progressing smoothly and expressed hope that both sides will make concerted efforts to achieve the goal. By K J M Varma FGN39 RUSSIA-LD SHRINGLA FS Shringla holds 'productive' meeting with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Moscow: Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla held a ''productive'' meeting with Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov on Thursday during which the two sides exchanged views on a number of issues concerning regional and global security.

SPORTS SPD39 SPO-CRI-IPL-LDALL AUCTION Record deal for Morris; Gowtham goes for Rs 9.25 cr as 'SRK' makes presence felt in big IPL pay day for pacers, all-rounders Chennai: All-rounders and foreign fast bowlers fetched the big bucks at this year's IPL players' auction where South Africa's Chris Morris clinched a record-breaking Rs 16.25 crore deal with Rajasthan Royals and uncapped Karnataka player Krishnappa Gowtham also invited a bank-breaking bid.

