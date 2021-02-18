Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:22 IST
NIA arrests J-K man for helping Hizbul-Mujahideen militants
The NIA has arrested a terrorist harbourer and logistics provider, who helped two militants of Pakistan-based terror group Hizbul-Mujahideen, following the snatching of a service rifle from the escort in-charge of Kishtwar District Magistrate in 2019, an official said.

Taraq Hussain Giri of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar was arrested on Wednesday, the NIA spokesperson said.

The case was initially registered on March 8, 2019 under sections of the RPC, the Arms Act and the UA(P)Act relating to snatching of service weapon from escort in-charge of Kishtwar DM.

The NIA re-registered the case in November, 2019 and took over the investigation.

Giri was arrested for harbouring and providing logistical support to Hizbul terrorists -- Osama Bin Javed and Haroon Abbas Wani in March, 2019 after the militants snatched the service rifle from the escort in-charge, the NIA official said.

This incident of weapon snatching was one of the four incidents of terror acts committed by Hizbul terrorists from November 2018 to September 2019, the official said.

The accused was produced before a special NIA court in Jammu and taken on police remand for five days for further examination, the NIA official added.

