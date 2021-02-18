Canada imposes sanctions Myanmar military officials after coup - statement

Canada imposes sanctions Myanmar military officials after coup - statementReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 18-02-2021 21:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 21:29 IST
Canada on Thursday said it would impose sanctions on nine Myanmar military officials, saying the coup has led to mass detentions, the use of force and restrictions to democratic freedoms, according to a foreign ministry statement. "We work alongside our international partners who call for the restoration of the democratically-elected government, and we echo their calls for the Myanmar military to release those who have been unjustly detained in the military takeover," Foreign Minister Marc Garneau said in the statement.
Britain announced similar sanctions earlier on Thursday.
