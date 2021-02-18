Left Menu

Scores of farmers tried to stage rail roko, arrested in K'taka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:14 IST
Bengaluru, Feb 18 (PTI): Scores of farmers werearrested on Thursday in various parts of Karnataka when theyattempted to storm railway stations as part of the nation-wide'rail roko' in support of their fraternity protesting in NewDelhi against the Centre's farms laws.

Holding banners, placard and posters, the protestorswearing green scarves raised slogans against the Centre anddemanded repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

As the farmers converged in front of railways stationat several places in Raichur, Belagavi and Davangere and inthe city, police removed them after a vain bid to enter therailway station.

They were arrested when they tried to enter therailway stations to stop trains in Raichur, Belagavi andDavangere. Later, they were allreleased.

In Bengaluru, the agitation was led by farmer-leaderKuruburu Shanthakumar but there was no great impact in thecapital city.PTI GMS SSPTI PTI

