Get COVID-19 jabs at the earliest: Delhi Police chief to personnel

Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Thursday asked the personnel of the force to get COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the earliest, saying there has been no instance of any side effects so far. Therefore, those who have not taken the shots till now, they can get the jabs after informing their unit, he said in the circular.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:42 IST
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Thursday asked the personnel of the force to get COVID-19 vaccine jabs at the earliest, saying there has been no instance of any side effects so far. In a circular, he noted that COVID-19 vaccination is essential for our health and priority is being given to Delhi Police personnel till March 1. Shrivastava said there are 308 vaccination centres in Delhi and asked the personnel to get vaccine shots at any centre without waiting for the SMS. ''So far, there has been no instance of any side effects. Therefore, those who have not taken the shots till now, they can get the jabs after informing their unit,'' he said in the circular. ''If there is any problem at the centre, then you can contact Joint Commissioner of Police (Operations) or Special Commissioner of Police (Operations) on 23469599 or 23469510,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

