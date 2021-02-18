Left Menu

Venezuela's largest impoverished district marks 400th anniversary with kite festival

In Venezuela's sprawling impoverished Petare neighborhood on the east end of Caracas, dozens of children and residents flew kites to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the founding of what was once a small village outside the capital.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 18-02-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 22:54 IST
Venezuela's largest impoverished district marks 400th anniversary with kite festival
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

In Venezuela's sprawling impoverished Petare neighborhood on the east end of Caracas, dozens of children and residents flew kites to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the founding of what was once a small village outside the capital. Petare was founded in 1621 by Spanish settlers who took advantage of the lush mountain surroundings to grow crops including coffee, cocoa and sugar cane, according to Venezuelan historians.

During the 20th century, the area was settled by migrants who moved to cities as the country's oil industry took off and is now home to more than 1 million people who range from the extremely poor to middle class professionals. The area now suffers from gang violence and chronic problems with power and water, but its residents have cultivated a sense of pride at facing adversity with a smile.

"Given the situation of the country, this is the best thing that has happened" in Petare, said Omaira Montiel, 47, a homemaker who has lived half her life in Petare. "I'm happy." Children and adolescents spent hours flying kites from a hilltop with majestic views of Caracas as a singers performed and a symphonic orchestra of youth musicians played in the background.

The activity helps ensure that "traditions are not lost," said Marisela Moreno, 55, another Petare resident. "Petare means a feeling of commitment and dedication", said opposition leader and former mayor, Carlos Ocariz. "Politics is about spending time with the community."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

HK stocks rise ahead of reopen of China markets after holiday break

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hedge fund boss Odey fails to strike out indecent assault case

A London judge on Thursday rejected an attempt by the lawyer of Crispin Odey, one of Britains most high-profile hedge fund managers, to throw out an historic indecent assault case early.Crispin Aylett told Hendon Magistrates Court on the se...

Olympics-Skateboarding eyes brighter future with USOPC support on mental issues

The skateboarding community, rocked by several prominent deaths related to mental health issues, is hoping the benefits that go with the sports inclusion in this years Tokyo Olympics will help its athletes tackle the underlying problems.Bri...

Karnataka govt to table budget on March 8

The Karnataka cabinet on Thursdaydecided to present the annual budget for the year 2021-22 onMarch 8.Budget will be tabled on March8. The budget sessionwill go on till March end,Karnataka Law and ParliamentaryAffairs Minister Basavaraj Bomm...

Power restored to many in Texas, but water out for millions

Hundreds of thousands of homes in Texas are coping without heat for a fourth day on Thursday after utilities made some progress restoring electricity, as criticism mounted over how the states political leaders have handled the brutal winter...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021