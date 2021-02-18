FIR against woman for violating containment zone rules

A First Information Report wasregistered against a resident of Powai area here for leavingthe city despite being in a containment zone, police said onThursday.

As the number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai andelsewhere in Maharashtra is increasing at a faster rate, theBMC has decided to prosecute those who violate safety norms.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of assistantmedical officer Dr Hiraman Mahangade against the woman.

After a person was found COVID-19 positive in herbuilding, the entire floor was declared as containment zone.

But on Wednesday the woman left her house on the samefloor, stepped out of the building and left the city withoutintimating anyone, the BMC official alleged.

A case under IPC sections 188 (Disobeying the order ofpublic servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infectionof diseases) was registered against the woman.

