Poll-bound Assam lowered fuel price with 'political intension': Nagaland CM

Nagaland Chief Minister NeiphiuRio on Thursday said that his government will soon review thehigh prices of petrol and diesel in the state, while claimingthat the authorities in poll-bound Assam have reduced taxrates of fuel with ''political intension''.

It should be kept in mind that the base price ofpetrol and diesel is more in Nagaland than that in severalother states of the Northeastern region, the chief ministertold reporters.

Replying to query on the high rate of petrol anddiesel in Nagaland while Meghalaya and Assam have slashedtaxes on fuel thus reducing the retail price, Rio said thatAssam is going to face election and its government loweredfuel price with ''political intension''.

Assembly poll is likely to be held in Assam in March-April and the state government on February 12 withdrew a cesson petrol and diesel, making the fuels cheaper by Rs 5 perlitre.

The Nagaland chief minister said that since Meghalayashares border with Assam, it also had to decrease the rates tostay in competition.

The Meghalaya government revised the tax rates forpetrol and diesel twice this month, reducing fuel prices byover Rs 7 a litre.

Interacting with the media after tabling the budget inthe assembly, Rio also said that Assam has two rates forpetrol.

In Guwahati, the price of petrol is Rs 80.62 per litrewhile in Bokajan, an Assamese town close to Nagaland, it is isRs 82.89 a litre, he said.

Rio said that Nagaland has always been maintainingfuel rates below its neighbours.

Compared to the base price of petrol and diesel inNagaland, it is less by 50 paise in Assam and by 49 paise inManipur, he said.

So, if the base price is taken into account, the fuelprice in Nagaland is still lower than that in other states, hesaid.

Rio said that the state government has raised acomplaint with the oil companies as to why Nagaland ischarged more on the base price.

''We are pursuing the matter with them,'' he saidasserting that the government would take a call on reviewingthe petrol and diesel prices in the state after the budgetsession of the assembly is over.

