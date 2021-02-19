Left Menu

German health minister ramps up funding demand, stretching 2022 budget

Business daily Handelsblatt reported that Finance Ministry had in the past few days received requests for around 50 billion euros for the areas of health, care and pensions alone for the years 2022 and 2023. With Finance Minister Olaf Scholz facing billions less in tax revenues due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, his plan to comply with debt brake rules next year look almost impossible to achieve, Handelsblatt said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 19-02-2021 01:36 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 01:36 IST
German health minister ramps up funding demand, stretching 2022 budget

Germany's health minister is demanding more government money for his department next year, a government source told Reuters, stretching the public finances as tax revenues dwindle. Health Minister Jens Spahn is demanding an additional 25.8 billion euros ($31 billion) in the 2022 budget, the source told Reuters. Labour Minister Hubertus Heil also wants 10 billion euros more for pension insurance for the year after next.

The cabinet is due to decide on the main points of the 2022 budget in March. The total federal budget for this year is 498.62 billion euros. Business daily Handelsblatt reported that Finance Ministry had in the past few days received requests for around 50 billion euros for the areas of health, care and pensions alone for the years 2022 and 2023.

With Finance Minister Olaf Scholz facing billions less in tax revenues due to the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic, his plan to comply with debt brake rules next year look almost impossible to achieve, Handelsblatt said. To recover from the coronavirus shock, Germany suspended its constitutionally enshrined debt limits for this year. But from 2022 onwards, it planned to stick to the debt brake rules again, limiting borrowing to a tiny fraction of gross domestic product.

Scholz earlier told Focus Online: "My forecast is: In the medium term, our economic strength will enable us to grow out of our high debt," Scholz said. Asked specifically about a proposal from Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff to soften Germany's debt issuance law, allowing continued deficit spending, Scholz said: "What I thought about it, I keep to myself." ($1 = 0.8274 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Soccer-Man United and Tottenham enjoy big away wins

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur built hefty leads with emphatic away wins in their Europa League last 32 first-leg matches but AC Milan were held to a 2-2 draw at Red Star Belgrade as the competition resumed on Thursday. United crus...

Apple adds 'BlastDoor' security feature to fight iMessage hacks

Apple Inc has added a security feature across its operating systems to battle hacks into its devices that rely on incoming iMessages, it said on Thursday.The BlastDoor feature processes incoming iMessage traffic and only passes on safe data...

NASA rover Perseverance pierces Mars' atmosphere on way to attempted landing

NASAs robotic science rover Perseverance streaked into the thin atmosphere of Mars on Thursday to begin a daredevil seven-minute descent and attempted landing on an ancient lake bed where scientists plan to search for traces of fossilized m...

United States signals readiness to resume talks with Iran

The United States is prepared to talk to Iran about both countries returning to compliance with a 2015 deal that aims to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told European allies on Thursday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021