U.S. rescinds Trump administration claim that all U.N. sanctions reimposed on Iran

U.S. rescinds Trump administration claim that all U.N. sanctions reimposed on IranReuters | New York | Updated: 19-02-2021 03:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 03:07 IST
The United States on Thursday withdrew a Trump administration assertion that all U.N. sanctions had been reimposed on Iran in September, acting U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Richard Mills told the United Nations Security Council in a letter seen by Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
