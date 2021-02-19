Biden to pledge $4 bln to COVAX vaccine program at G7 meeting Friday
The Biden administration will pledge $4 billion to a vaccination program for poorer countries at a global economic summit on Friday in hopes that other countries will follow suit and contribute additional funds, U.S. officials said on a Thursday press call. At a meeting of the Group of Seven nations, a summit for the world’s largest economies, the White House will announce plans to immediately grant $2 billion to the international COVAX program, which aims to ensure a fair supply of coronavirus vaccines around the world, officials said.Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2021 03:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 03:33 IST
The Biden administration will pledge $4 billion to a vaccination program for poorer countries at a global economic summit on Friday in hopes that other countries will follow suit and contribute additional funds, U.S. officials said on a Thursday press call.
At a meeting of the Group of Seven nations, a summit for the world’s largest economies, the White House will announce plans to immediately grant $2 billion to the international COVAX program, which aims to ensure a fair supply of coronavirus vaccines around the world, officials said. The United States will supply the remaining $2 billion over the next two years as other nations fulfill their own pledges, the officials said. The funding was approved by Congress earlier this month.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVAX
- White House
- Group of Seven
- The United States
- Congress
- Biden
- U.S.
ALSO READ
TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. expands its footprint to the United States with the establishment of its subsidiary TCG GreenChem Inc.
U.S., Australia discuss China and Myanmar in first leaders call, White House says
TCG Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd. expands its footprint to the United States with the establishment of its subsidiary TCG GreenChem Inc.
US News Roundup: Exclusive-Union leaders backing Amazon election in Alabama discuss effort with White House; Officer who died after storming of U.S. Capitol lies in honor and more
Media grapples with how to cover Trump after White House