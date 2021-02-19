France reinforces medical staff in Reunion island over COVID-19 variants

France reinforces medical staff in Reunion island over COVID-19 variantsReuters | Paris | Updated: 19-02-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 14:56 IST
The French government said on Friday it will send more medical staff to Reunion island in the Pacific Ocean as part of efforts to rein in COVID-19 variants spreading in the overseas territory.
The government also said in a statement it would extend curfew measures to other parts of the island.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pacific Ocean
- French