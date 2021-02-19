Toolkit case: Delhi court sends Disha Ravi to 3-day judicial custody

Toolkit case: Delhi court sends Disha Ravi to 3-day judicial custodyPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 16:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 16:57 IST
A Delhi court Friday sent climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested for allegedly being involved in sharing a ''toolkit'' on social media related to the farmers' protest, to three-day judicial custody.
Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Akash Jain sent Ravi, 21, to jail after Delhi Police produced her before the court on expiry of her five-day custodial interrogation.
Police said that her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being and the agency may seek her further interrogation once her co-accused -- Shantanu Mukul and Nikita Jacob Jacob -- join the interrogation.
Police said Ravi was evasive during her previous interrogation and tried to shift blame on the co-accused.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shantanu Mukul
- Disha Ravi
- Delhi
- Nikita Jacob Jacob
- Ravi
ALSO READ
MP minister flays Congress for supporting activist Disha Ravi
Kapil Sibal slams Centre over arrest of activist Disha Ravi, says intent is to threaten youth of country
SKM condemns arrest of Disha Ravi in toolkit case, demands her immediate release
Haryana minister’s `exterminate' tweet on Disha Ravi triggers row
Disha Ravi's arrest made in accordance with law which doesn't differentiate between 22-yr-old or 50-yr-old, says Delhi Police chief.