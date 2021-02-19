Left Menu

Mumbai, Feb 19 (PTI) Top stories from western region

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:14 IST
Top stories from western regionat 5 pm.

BOM1 MH-FIREMaha: Snacks godown, 12 cargo vehicles gutted in major fire Thane: A godown of a prominent snacks manufacturer inThane city of Maharashtra was completely destroyed along with12 cargo vehicles in a major fire that broke out in the weehours of Friday, an official said.

BOM2 MH-VIRUS-BIRTHDAY-FIRMaha: 500 booked for flouting COVID-19 norms at birthday party Thane: Police have registered a case against around500 people for allegedly violating COVID-19 norms by gatheringfor birthday celebration at Dombivli in Maharashtra's Thanedistrict, officials said.

BOM4 MH-BHANDARA FIRE-MINISTERBhandara hospital fire: Two nurses booked for culpablehomicide Mumbai: A case of culpable homicide has beenregistered against two nurses for alleged negligence inconnection with the fire at a newborn care unit in Vidarbha'sBhandara district, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukhsaid on Friday.

BOM6 MH-SHIVAJI-LD THACKERAYFace mask only shield against coronavirus: Thackeray Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray onFriday said that swords and shields were used in the battlesfought during Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's times but in thefight against the coronavirus, face mask is the only shield.

BOM5 CG-NAXALS-SURRENDERSix Naxals, including two couples, surrender in Chhattisgarh Dantewada: Six Naxals, five of them collectivelycarrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on their heads, surrendered inChhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Friday, a police officialsaid.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

