Left Menu

UP: 2 women, minor girl dead after mound of earth caves in

PTI | Chitrakoot | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 17:16 IST
UP: 2 women, minor girl dead after mound of earth caves in

Two women and a minor girl were killed while two others sustained critical injuries when a mound of earth caved in during digging work in Basingha village under Raipura police station area here on Friday, police said.

The incident took place when the women were digging earth for household work in the afternoon, Raipura SHO Sushil Chandra Sharma said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his grief over the incident and directed district authorities to extend an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to each of the deceased next of kin, an official spokesman said in Lucknow.

The victims were digging earth on the side of Satehta Nala when a mound collapsed on them burying Neetu (12), Sunita (33) and Gyana Devi (30) under it.

Two others were seriously injured and rushed to the district hospital, the SHO said, adding that the bodies have been sent for a post-mortem.

Senior officials, including District Magistrate Sheshmani Pandey and Superintendent of Police Ankit Mittal, have rushed to the spot.

A government spokesman in Lucknow said the Chief Minister has extended his condolences to the bereaved families and extended the ex-gratia money.

The CM has also directed the officials to carry out relief operations and ensure proper treatment is provided to the injured, the spokesman added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-French sports minister urges PSG's Mbappe to stay in France

French sports minister Roxana Maracineanu has urged Paris Saint Germain PSG soccer star Kylian Mbappe to keep playing in France after Mbappes Champions League hat-trick this week reignited speculation that he could move abroad. Kylian, stay...

Amravati surge due to mutation, people's carelessness: Maha official

A spike in COVID-19 cases in Amravati district of eastern Maharashtra could be because of a coronavirus mutation which is more infectious, but peoples carelessness is the bigger reason, a senior health official said on Friday.Amravati has w...

Talks about Franco-German fighter jet still ongoing, Germany says

Negotiations about the next steps in the development of a Franco-German fighter jet are still going on, the German defence ministry said on Friday of Europes biggest defence project. A defence ministry spokesman was commenting on the latest...

Buckingham Palace says Harry and Meghan will not return to royal duties and he will lose honorary military appointments.

Buckingham Palace says Harry and Meghan will not return to royal duties and he will lose honorary military appointments....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021