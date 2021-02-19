Left Menu

Maha: Banned tobacco products worth lakhs seized; one held

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 19-02-2021 17:53 IST
Maha: Banned tobacco products worth lakhs seized; one held

A man from Nani-Daman wasarrested for allegedly transporting banned gutka and tobaccoproducts worth over Rs 2 lakh into Maharashtra, police said onFriday.

A team from Kasa police station intercepted a tempo atGhol toll naka on Wednesday and on checking the vehicle, foundbanned gutka and products, Palghar police PRO Sachin Navadkarsaid.

The police seized the banned goods worth Rs 2.42 lakhfrom the tempo and arrested the 24-year-old driver, who hailedfrom Nani-Daman in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu, theofficial said.

An offence under relevant provisions of the IPC andFDA regulations has been registered against the accused atKasa police station, he added.

