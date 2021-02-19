Left Menu

Toolkit case: Delhi court sends Disha Ravi to 3-day judicial custody

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:15 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A Delhi court Friday sent climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested for allegedly being involved in sharing a ''toolkit'' on social media related to the farmers' protest, to three-day judicial custody.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Akash Jain sent Ravi, 21, to jail after Delhi Police produced her before the court on expiry of her five-day custodial interrogation.

Police said that her custodial interrogation was not required for the time being and the agency may seek her further interrogation once her co-accused -- Shantanu Mukul and Nikita Jacob -- join the interrogation.

Police said Ravi was evasive during her previous interrogation and tried to shift blame on the co-accused.

Mukul and Jacob have been asked to appear before the investigating agency on February 22, the agency told the court.

The defence lawyer opposed the police plea and urged the court to release Ravi.

He further said that there was an apprehension of tampering of the evidence by police as the "case diary is not properly made...and in volume form. There's no ground to keep her in any custody, police custody or judicial custody. I (Ravi) ought to be released right now".

The court was also informed that the accused has moved a bail application which will come up for hearing on Saturday. Last Sunday the court had sent Ravi to five-day police custody after it said her custodial interrogation was required to probe an alleged larger conspiracy against the government of India and to ascertain her alleged role relating to the Khalistan movement.

Ravi, arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday, was produced before a court here and police had sought her seven days' custody.

While seeking her custody, the police had told the court that the activist had allegedly edited the ''toolkit'' on February 3 and many other people were involved in the matter.

A ''toolkit'' is a document created to explain any issue. It also provides information on what one needs to do to address the issue. This might include information about petitions, details about protests and mass movements.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had asked Google and some social media giants to provide information about email id, URLs and certain social media accounts related to the creators of the ''toolkit'' shared by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg and others on Twitter in connection with the farmers' protest.

The Cyber Cell had lodged an FIR against ''pro-Khalistan'' creators of the ''toolkit'' for waging a ''social, cultural and economic war against the government of India''.

The case against unnamed persons was registered on charges of criminal conspiracy, sedition and various other sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The ''toolkit'' was aimed at spreading disaffection and ill-will against the government of India and creating disharmony among various social, religious and cultural groups, the police had claimed.

