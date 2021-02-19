Left Menu

France's Total says it is concerned about Myanmar situation

Total is concerned by the situation in Myanmar and is working to ensure the safety of its staff and contractors, the French energy group said on Friday in a statement https://www.business-humanrights.org/en/latest-news/total-did-not-respond published by the Business & Human Rights Resource Centre.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 19-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 18:35 IST
Australian company Woodside is working with Total and Myanmar-based MPRL E&P to develop the A-6 project in waters more than 2,000 metres deep off the southwest coast of Myanmar, where there have been protests after a military coup on Feb. 1.

The Business & Human Rights Resource Centre, a group that promotes human rights in business and tracks human rights policy of thousands of companies, said it had invited Total to comment. "At this time, we are closely following the current situation in the country and working to ensure the health, safety and security of our employees and our contractors," the company said in the statement published by the centre's website.

"We are concerned with the current situation in Myanmar and we look toward a peaceful resolution via dialogue that will enable the people of Myanmar to continue their quest for a peaceful and prosperous nation," Total said.

