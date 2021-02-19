UP: College student shot at inside classroom, female classmate killed; police suspect love triangle

Left Menu

PTI | Jhansi | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:03 IST
In what is being suspected to be a case of a love triangle, a Bundelkhand college student on Friday shot at another inside a classroom, injuring him critically, and then killed a female student at her house.

Both the victims and the accused are final year post-graduate students, the police said.

While the woman, Kritika Tripathi, was fatally shot at her Chanakyarpuri house, Hukmendra Gurjar, who sustained a bullet wound to the back of his head, is fighting for life at a medical college, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Jhansi, Dinesh Kumar P said.

Accused Manthan Singh Sengar was arrested, and a countrymade pistol and live cartridges were seized from him, he said, adding an investigation is underway.

Before opening fire at Gurjar inside the classroom, Sengar had drawn a heart on the blackboard and wrote ''Manthan Finish'' on it, the police said, adding that it might be a case of a love triangle.

Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials to take strict action against those involved.

