Dutch appeals court to rule next Friday in coronavirus curfew case - judge

Dutch appeals court to rule next Friday in coronavirus curfew case - judgeReuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:06 IST
A Dutch appeals court will rule at 10:00 am next Friday in a case against the government's night-time coronavirus curfew, the judge said on Friday.
The court is weighing an appeal against the ruling by a lower court, which found on Tuesday that the government measure lacked legal justification and must be scrapped.
