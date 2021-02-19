Dutch appeals court to rule next Friday in coronavirus curfew case - judge

A Dutch appeals court will rule at 10:00 am next Friday in a case against the government's night-time coronavirus curfew, the judge said on Friday.

The court is weighing an appeal against the ruling by a lower court, which found on Tuesday that the government measure lacked legal justification and must be scrapped.

