Left Menu

US: Aid pause to Ethiopia no longer linked to dam dispute

The United States says it has decided to de-link its suspension of millions of dollars of aid to Ethiopia from that countrys dispute with Egypt over a massive hydroelectric dam project.But the State Department early Friday said that does not mean all the roughly USD 272 million in security and development assistance will immediately start to flow, and it depends on more recent developments an apparent reference to the deadly conflict in Ethiopias Tigray region.The State Department said humanitarian assistance remains exempt from the aid suspension.

PTI | Nairobi | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:33 IST
US: Aid pause to Ethiopia no longer linked to dam dispute

The United States says it has decided to “de-link” its suspension of millions of dollars of aid to Ethiopia from that country's dispute with Egypt over a massive hydroelectric dam project.

But the State Department early Friday said that does not mean all the roughly USD 272 million in security and development assistance will immediately start to flow, and it depends on more recent “developments” — an apparent reference to the deadly conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region.

The State Department said humanitarian assistance remains exempt from the aid suspension. It said it has informed Ethiopia's government. A spokeswoman for Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ethiopians were furious after former President Donald Trump last year directed the suspension of aid to their country in a rare example of his direct involvement in an African issue.

Ethiopia had left a US-led attempt to mediate the dispute with Egypt, alleging bias. Trump also caused an uproar by saying downstream Egypt would “blow up” the dam project that Cairo considers an existential threat.

Ethiopia asserts that the USD 4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam that it has nearly completed on the Blue Nile River is essential for development and the pulling of millions of people out of poverty. Egypt says it threatens its water supply. Ethiopia is now under pressure from the US and others including the European Union and United Nations over the deadly fighting in its northern Tigray region, where some 6 million people have been largely cut off from the world since fighting began in November between Ethiopian and allied forces and Tigray ones.

Witness accounts have emerged of massacres, people beginning to starve to death and the presence of thousands of soldiers from neighboring Eritrea, which Ethiopia's government has denied.

The US has said Eritrean soldiers should “immediately” leave Ethiopia. And earlier this week, a State Department spokesperson said “we remain gravely concerned by the widespread humanitarian suffering and reported human rights abuses in the Tigray region.” The spokesperson urged “an immediate end to the fighting in Tigray, full and unhindered humanitarian access, an independent investigation into the human rights violations and abuses and for those responsible to be held accountable.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Jobs and growth' are the medicine the world needs, Johnson tells G7

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Group of Seven leaders on Friday that the battered world economy needed to be rebuilt after the COVID-19 pandemic with an ambitious plan to tackle climate change that would create millions of new jo...

India, Ethiopia sign agreements on visa facilitation, leather technology

India and Ethiopia on Friday signed two agreements related to visa facilitation and leather technology. The agreements were signed in the presence of Ethiopia Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Demeke Mekonnen Hassen and External A...

We can be very confident if the pink ball moves and it is seamer-friendly: Mark Wood

Fast bowler Mark Wood feels England, boasting one of the games finest seamers in James Anderson, can fancy their chances in the upcoming daynight Test against India if the pink ball moves around.The four-match Test series is level at 1-1 he...

US officially rejoins Paris Climate Agreement

The United States has officially rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday local time. On January 20, on his first day in office, President Joe Biden signed the instrument to bring the United States...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021