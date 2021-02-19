Left Menu

Man sent to prison for 20 years for raping 9-year-old girl in 2019

PTI | Banda | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:46 IST
Man sent to prison for 20 years for raping 9-year-old girl in 2019

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court here on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for raping a nine-year-old girl in 2019.

District and sessions court, (POCSO-4), Special Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on 23-year-old Bachha, alias Dileep.

On October 31, 2019, Bachha had taken the victim, who was playing outside her house in a village in the Attara area, to a secluded placed and raped her.

An FIR was registered based on a complaint by the girl's family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer seeks U.S. approval for COVID-19 vaccine to be stored at higher temperatures

Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE have asked the U.S. health regulator to relax requirements for their COVID-19 vaccine to be stored at ultra-low temperatures, potentially allowing for it to be kept in pharmacy freezers, they said on Friday.An app...

Farmers' rail roko agitation had 'negligible' impact on train operations: Railways

The railways said on Friday that the rail roko agitation by farmers had negligible impact on its operations and that only 30 express trains, or .03 per cent, were partially affected out of a total of 12,800 passenger and freight services.Su...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Pfizer and BioNTech submitted new temperature data to the U.S. health regulator which could allow their vaccine to be stored in pharmacy freezers rather than in ultra-cold storage facilities.DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 ...

AJP questions Sonowal's silence on HLC report on Clause 6

The recently floated politicaloutfit Assam Jatiya Parishad Friday questioned Chief MinisterSarbananda Sonowals silence on the report of the High levelCommittee HLC on Clause 6 of Assam Accord and asserted thatthe state government cannot was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021