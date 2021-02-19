Man sent to prison for 20 years for raping 9-year-old girl in 2019

Man sent to prison for 20 years for raping 9-year-old girl in 2019PTI | Banda | Updated: 19-02-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 19:46 IST
A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court here on Friday sentenced a man to 20 years in prison for raping a nine-year-old girl in 2019.
District and sessions court, (POCSO-4), Special Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on 23-year-old Bachha, alias Dileep.
On October 31, 2019, Bachha had taken the victim, who was playing outside her house in a village in the Attara area, to a secluded placed and raped her.
An FIR was registered based on a complaint by the girl's family.
