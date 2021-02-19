Left Menu

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday held two people in connection with the death of two teenage girls at an Unnao village, a senior official said. Earlier in the day, the last rites of the two teenage girls found dead in an agriculture field in Babuhara village of the Asoha police station area were performed amid tight security arrangements, officials said.

PTI | Unnao | Updated: 19-02-2021 20:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 20:17 IST
Two held in Unnao deaths case: Police

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday held two people in connection with the death of two teenage girls at an Unnao village, a senior official said. Another victim in the case battling for life at a hospital. One of the accused held in the case is a teenager, according to police.

“Vinay and a teenager have been held in connection with the case. The matter is a fallout of one-side love affair. The accused gave some pesticide with water to the three girls,'' Lucknow Range IG Laxmi Singh told reporters here. Earlier in the day, the last rites of the two teenage girls found dead in an agriculture field in Babuhara village of the Asoha police station area were performed amid tight security arrangements, officials said. Three girls -- aged 16, 15 and 14 -- were found in the field by some villagers on Wednesday night. They had left their home to bring fodder for cattle. Apart from Section 302 (murder) of the IPC, police have slapped Section 201 against the accused for causing disappearance of evidence on a complaint of a victim’s father, police said.

