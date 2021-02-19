BSP legislators walk out of UP Assembly over Unnao deaths

BSP legislators walked out from the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on Friday over the death of two teenage girls at an Unnao village, alleging that police did not take prompt action in the case. The party moved an adjournment notice with BSP Legislature Party leader Lalji Verma alleging that police did not take any action on the day of the incident and accused the government of adopting a lax attitude. In his reply, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna gave details of the case, saying the post-mortem report of the two girls has been received and no injury marks have been found on the bodies. Six police teams have been set up for investigation into the case and the government is with families of the victims, Khanna said.

But Verma expressed dissatisfaction over the Khanna's reply and staged a walkout with his party MLAs. Three girls -- aged 16, 15 and 14 -- were found in an agriculture field in Babuhara village under the Asoha police station area of Unnao on Wednesday night. Two of them died while the third is battling for life at a hospital. On Friday evening, police held two people in the case. One of the accused is a teenager. PTI SAB RDKRDK

