Left Menu

Punjab govt okays jobs for kin of minors killed in Maur Mandi blast

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-02-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 19-02-2021 21:33 IST
Punjab govt okays jobs for kin of minors killed in Maur Mandi blast

The Punjab government on Friday approved special provisions in its rules to provide government jobs to the kin of the four minors killed in the Maur Mandi bomb blast in 2017.

The decision was taken by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, according to a government statement.

Seven people were killed and 13 injured in the bomb blast at Maur Mandi in Bathinda district on January 31, 2017.

The explosion had taken place close to an election campaign site of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi, just days before the assembly polls in the state.

The Punjab government on Friday approved special provisions in its rules to provide government jobs to one of the family members or kin of the each of the four minors killed in the bomb blast, the statement said.

It was decided at the cabinet meeting to grant a special provision to provide jobs on compassionate grounds as per the educational qualifications to a member of the families of Japsimaran Singh (15), Sourav Singla (14), Ankush (11) and Ripandeep Singh (9).

With the cabinet decision, relevant rules or policy have been relaxed to provide job to a member of each family as per their educational qualification, the statement said.

The jobs to be provided by the state government are in addition to a financial grant of Rs 5 lakh given to each family. Each injured was given Rs 50,000 from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The state government had earlier provided government jobs to the next of kin of two victims--Harpal Singh (40) and Ashok Kumar (35)--as per the existing policy since both were the breadwinners for their families.

In Ashok Kumar's case, his minor daughter Bago (11) was also killed but since one member of the family has already been given a job, Bago was not been included in the special provision. Meanwhile, the AAP described this decision of the cabinet as “too little, too late”.

''The families of the victims are seeking justice, instead of providing them that, the cabinet has announced to provide jobs to the kin of the victims, four years after the incident took place. This is nothing but a mere eyewash and is disgraceful for the government,'' said Harpal Singh Cheema, AAP MLA and Leader of Opposition of the Punjab Assembly, in a statement here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

U.S. Senate panel to hold Feb 23 hearing on 'SolarWinds' hack

IDFC First Bank gets board nod for Rs 3,000 cr fund mop-up

Cloud Domains simplifies custom domain experience in Google Cloud

Audre Lorde: Google honors American poet, civil rights activist, feminist on 87th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Atrangi Re' set to release in theatres on August 6

The much-awaited Bollywood film Atrangi Re starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush will hit the silver screens on August 6, this year. Film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed the same on his Instagram handle on F...

Congress on slippery ground in Rajasthan: Poonia

BJPs Rajasthan unit president Satish Poonia on Friday said the Congress has lost ground in the state amid its internal rift.He said the ruling party fears defeat in the upcoming byelections on four assembly seats and that is why the state g...

Jaishankar holds 'productive' talks with Ethiopian Deputy PM Mekonnen

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held extensive talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen during which it was agreed to expand bilateral ties in areas of defence, economy and digital technology among other...

Woman who foiled rape attempt questions police probe, family petitions MP CM

A 24-year-old woman who sustaineda spine injury while thwarting a rape attempt here has claimedthat the man arrested by the police was never brought beforeher, and she does not know whether he is the actual culprit.While the alleged inciden...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021