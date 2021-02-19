Guv Tamilisai holds video conference with Telangana officials

Telangana Governor TamilisaiSoundararajan, given additional charge of Lt Governor ofPuducherry, on Friday reviewed developments and other issuesrelated to the state through video conferencing from Raj Nivasin the union territory capital.

Soundararajan said she always gave top priority to thewell-being of Telangana people wherever she was.

''Wherever I am, I give top priority to the welfare andwell-being of the Telangana people as the Governor of thestate. Though I am in Puducherry now, I am constantlymonitoring the affairs of the Telangana state,'' she said inthe video conference with officials of the Raj Bhavan here.

She directed the officials to constantly update herabout the developments in Telangana, according to a Raj Bhavanpress communique.

''I am always thinking about the people of Telangana asthe first citizen of the State. My additional charge as the LtGovernor of Puducherry does not affect my concern and caretowards Telangana. I am with the people of Telangana always,she said.

Secretary to Governor K. Surendra Mohan joined the videoconference along with the Governor from Puducherry, while herGovernors advisors and other officials interacted with herfrom here, the communique said.

Soundararajan was sworn in as the Lieutenant Governor ofPuducherry on Thursday, two days after incumbent Kiran Bediwas removed from the post by the President.

