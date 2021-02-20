BJP youth leader arrested with cocaine in Kolkata, party says foul play likely

BJP youth-wing leader PamelaGoswami was on Friday arrested with cocaine worth lakhs ofrupees from south Kolkata's upscale New Alipore area, policesaid.

Goswami, the state secretary of Bharatiya Janata YuvaMorcha (BJYM), was along with a friend, identified as PrabirKumar Dey, in her car when both of them were nabbed, theysaid.

Around 100 gm of cocaine ''worth a few lakh of rupees''was found in her handbag, and other parts of the car, policeclaimed.

Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the New Alipore policestation made the arrests when she was parking the vehicle, anofficer said.

''She was involved in drug trafficking for quite sometime. Today, we got information that she, along with hersupplier Prabir, was reaching the spot to hand over the drugsto the purchasers,'' he said.

A team of policemen in eight vehicles surroundedGoswami's car and apprehended her, he said.

The BJP youth-wing leader's security guard, who wasinside the same vehicle, was also arrested, the police officersaid.

''An investigation into the matter is underway. We aretrying to find out whether she is involved in any drugracket,'' he said.

The BJP said it suspected that Goswami was beingframed, but added that if she is found guilty, the law shouldtake its course.

''We had earlier seen that the state police had namedseveral BJP activists in arms cases. I do not have muchinformation about this incident that is why I will not be ableto say more. Pamela is a young girl. If she has done anythingwrong, the law will take its course,'' BJP MP Locket Chatterjeesaid.

West Bengal BJP spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya said,''I do not know whether this is planted. The model code ofconduct is yet to come into effect and the police is stillunder the state government. So, anything can be possible.'' The ruling Trinamool Congress, meanwhile, slammed thesaffron party and said it was a shame that even women from itsfold were found involved in such illegal acts.

''Earlier, we saw the involvement of several BJPleaders in child trafficking, and now drug trafficking. Theycannot cry conspiracy every time,'' Bengal minister and seniorTMC leader Chandrima Bhattacharya said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)