Rio appreciates MLAs for adopting resolution on Naga political issue

Nagaland Chief Minister NeiphiuRio on Friday appreciated the ruling and opposition members ofthe assembly for adopting a resolution on the decades-old Nagapolitical issue which, he said, has always been the keyconcern for the House.The assembly on Thursday resolved to work unitedly tofacilitate the ongoing negotiations between the Centre andNaga political groups for a final solution.The union government has been holding two separateparleys with the NSCNIM since 1997 and Naga NationalPolitical Groups NNPGs comprising of seven organizationssince 2017.The Centre signed a framework agreement with the NSCNIM on August 3, 2015 and also entered into an agreedposition with NNPGs in December 2017.

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 20-02-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 00:26 IST
The assembly on Thursday resolved to work unitedly tofacilitate the ongoing negotiations between the Centre andNaga political groups for a final solution.

The union government has been holding two separateparleys with the NSCN(IM) since 1997 and Naga NationalPolitical Groups (NNPGs) comprising of seven organizationssince 2017.

The Centre signed a framework agreement with the NSCN(IM) on August 3, 2015 and also entered into an agreedposition with NNPGs in December 2017. However, the finalconclusion of the talks is yet to be achieved.

''The resolution reflects the expression and desire ofthe Naga people. We reiterate our call to the negotiatingparties for an early, honourable and inclusive solution. Wealso urge all the stakeholders to constantly strive towardsunity and oneness,'' Rio said in the assembly.

''The Naga political issue has always remained thecentral concern of the state assembly and also the top agendaof the government,'' he said.

On Opposition members' call to initiate furtherance ofthe resolution, Rio said the responsibility is not only on thechief minister but equally on all the members as we decidedto pursue it together''.

On the issue of going to meet the prime minister andother central leaders with the resolution, he said that thematter is left to himself as Leader of the House and theLeader of the Opposition.

