Left Menu

32 terrorists arrested in Delhi in 2020: Police

A total of 33 people were arrested and 73.3 kg heroin, 31.6 kg opium and 233 kg synthetic drugs were recovered from their possession, they said.Eight people were arrested with fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 7.8 lakh, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 00:45 IST
32 terrorists arrested in Delhi in 2020: Police
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi Police arrested 32 terrorists last year, the highest since 2016, officials said on Friday.

A total of five terrorists were arrested in 2019, eight in 2018, 11 in 2017 and 16 in 2016, they said.

In 2020, the Delhi Police busted an ISIS terror module, the officials said. The police said Pakistan is the chief exporter of Jihadi terrorism, host of Al-Qaeda leadership and fake Indian currency notes.

The Delhi Police also busted the biggest-ever narcotics haul, a new drug route from Kandahar to Iran and then the Chabahar Port to Mumbai was exposed and over 330 kg of pure heroin was recovered from a sealed container kept at Nhava Sheva Port, the officials said.

The police recovered 549 pistols and rifles and 1,505 cartridges. A total of 33 people were arrested and 73.3 kg heroin, 31.6 kg opium and 233 kg synthetic drugs were recovered from their possession, they said.

Eight people were arrested with fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 7.8 lakh, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. 'saddened' by death of Myanmar protester, condemns violence against anti-coup demonstrators

The United States was saddened by reports of the death of a protester against Myanmars military coup, and condemned the use of force against demonstrators, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Friday.Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing, who ju...

US STOCKS-Wall Street supported by rise in cyclical stocks

Stocks on Wall Street traded near breakeven on Friday as investors sold technology shares and rotated into economically sensitive cyclical stocks in anticipation the U.S. economy will boom on pent-up demand once the coronavirus pandemic is ...

U.S. settles with BitPay for apparent sanctions breaches

BitPay, one of the biggest cryptocurrency payment processors, will pay 507,375 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of U.S. sanctions on countries like Cuba, North Korea and Iran, the U.S. Treasury Department said...

One dead as car falls into pond breaking railings in Kolkata

A person drowned on Friday afterhis car fell into a roadside waterbody after breaking railingsat Haridebpur in the southwestern part of Kolkata, policesaid.The driver lost control of the car which veered offthe road and fell into the pond o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021