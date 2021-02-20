Grand jury indicts nine Oath Keepers for alleged role in storming U.S. Capitol

Grand jury indicts nine Oath Keepers for alleged role in storming U.S. CapitolReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2021 01:56 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 01:46 IST
A federal grand jury on Friday indicted nine associates of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group for conspiring to storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, several of whom had not yet been publicly charged for their alleged role in the riots.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.