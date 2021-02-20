Left Menu

PM Modi to chair 6th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on Saturday via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 09:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 09:03 IST
PM Modi to chair 6th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the sixth meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog on Saturday via video conferencing. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the agenda of the meeting includes deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, service delivery at grassroots level and health and nutrition.

The Governing Council presents a platform to discuss inter-sectoral, inter-departmental and federal issues. It comprises PM Modi, Chief Ministers of States and Union Territories (UTs), with Legislators and Lieutenant Governors of other UTs, PMO said. The sixth meeting will witness the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a UT.

This time, other UTs headed by administrators have also been invited to join, read the release. The meeting will also be attended by the ex-officio members of the Governing Council, Union Ministers, Vice Chairman Rajiv Kumar, Members and CEO of NITI Aayog Amitabh Kant, and other senior officials of the Government of India. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Taiwan grants emergency authorisation for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

Taiwans government on Saturday granted emergency use authorisation for AstraZeneca Plcs COVID-19 vaccine, with shots expected to be administered at soon as within seven days of arrival. In December, Taiwan said it had agreed to buy almost 2...

Aamir Khan to shoot final schedule of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' in Kargil

Bollywood megastar Aamir Khans upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha has been making headlines ever since it was announced and movie buffs will soon get to witness the actors magic on screen as the films shooting will get completed by the mid of...

Mars landing team 'awestruck' by photo of descending rover

The world got its first close-up look at a Mars landing on Friday, as NASA released a stunning picture of its newest rover being lowered onto the dusty red surface.The photo was released less than 24 hours after the Perseverance rover succe...

Player tests COVID positive ahead of PSL 6

The Pakistan Cricket Board has informed that a player, whose name was not disclosed, has tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League, which starts here on Saturday.A player from another franch...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021