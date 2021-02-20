Maha: Inter-state gang of diesel thieves busted, 14 held

Police have busted an inter-state gang of diesel thieves at Kannad in Maharashtra'sAurangabad district and arrested 14 of its members, anofficial has said.

Four trucks, around 40 containers filled with diesel,cash and other things, collectively worth over Rs 98 lakh,were seized during the operation conducted on February 17, thepolice official said.

''The action was taken based on a complaint lodged inChikalthana police station in the district on February 16,which said that 3,480 liters of diesel had been stolen from apetrol pump in Chitegaon,'' district Superintendent of Police(SP) Mokshada Patil told reporters on Friday.

The local crime branch received information that agang from Maharashtra's Osmanabad district was involved inthis, she said.

The police came to know that these gang members wouldfill trucks with sand from Tapi district of Gujarat and sellit in Osmanabad, she said.

''These gang members used to make a halt at differentpetrol pumps at night and steal diesel from underground tanksusing hand-pumps. After using the stolen diesel for theirpersonal use, they used to sell the remaining fuel to othertruck drivers at a cheaper rate,'' Patil added.

Following a tip-off, the police set up a check-pointin Shivrai area of Kannad on NH-52.

Whiel checking the trucks coming from Gujarat, policeheld three such vehicles that were found carrying sand. Around40 containers, each filled with 35 to 40 liters of diesel,were also found in these trucks, the SP said, adding that 12persons travelling in the trucks were held.

''During their interrogation, the accused admitted thatthey had stolen the diesel from a pump at Chitegaon. Theaccused are residents of Osmanabad district,'' she said.

The truck drivers held in Kannad told the police thatanother such vehicle was standing at Zalta Phata inAuranagabad to buy diesel from them, following which it wasseized and two more persons were arrested.

''Police have seized four trucks, 1,540 liters ofdiesel, three hand pumps along with a 220-feet pipe, cash ofRs 42,700 and eight mobile handsets from these fourteenpeople. The seized material is collectively worth Rs 98.49lakh,'' another official said.

Similar offences had been registered in Gujarat,Karnataka and other parts of Maharashtra, Patil said, adding,''The accused have admitted that they were involved in 36offences of diesel theft.'' This gang had been stealing diesel since the last fiveyears, she added.

