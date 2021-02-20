Left Menu

"Gold smuggling clearly covered in provisions of Customs Act will not fall within definition of terrorist Act"

Gold smuggling clearly covered by theprovisions of the Customs Act will not fall within thedefinition of terrorist act, the Kerala High Court observed,while dismissing the appeals by NIA against a Special NIACourt order, granting conditional bail to 10 accused ofsmuggling of the yellow metal through diplomatic channel....

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 20-02-2021 13:16 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 13:16 IST
''... We are unable to hold that smuggling of goldsimplicitor will fall within Section 15(1)(a) (iiia) of UA(P)Act.

In other words, gold smuggling clearly covered by theprovisions of the Customs Act will not fall within thedefinition of terrorist act in Section 15 of UA(P) Act unlessevidence is brought out to show that it is done with theintent to threaten or it is likely to threaten the economicsecurity or monetary stability of India'', the court said.

The court noted that what is made an offence underSection 15(1)(a)(iiia) of UA(P) Act is causing damage to themonetary stability of India by producing, smuggling orcirculating high quality counterfeit Indian paper currency,coin or any other material relatable to currency or coin.

Upholding the Special NIA court order, the division benchof the High Court, comprising Justices A Hariprasad and M RAnitha, did not accept another contention by NIA thatcounterfeit currency notes cannot be smuggled because underthe Customs Act, smuggling is an offence against levying duty.

The court said smuggling need not be in respect ofarticles on which a duty could be levied.

''For example, narcotic drugs or other contraband articlesare smuggled at times on which no duty could be levied.

In our opinion, 'smuggling' is a generic term, indicatingthe illegal transport of various articles. Therefore, thisargument raised by NIA cannot be accepted'', the court said.

Referring to the special National Investigation Agencycourt order, it said the materials on record prima facie didnot indicate that the accused to whom bail was granted hadacted with an intention to damage the economic security ofIndia.

''The Trial court took note of the fact that most of theaccused persons are businessmen having considerable assets.

The materials on record revealed that the accused, whoare enlarged on bail, were indulging in smuggling activity forillegal gain.

Of course, they were using a diplomatic channel forcommitting the offence of smuggling.

''On going through the materials placed before us, we areof the view that the court below is justified in entering sucha finding', the high court said in its February 18 order.

The Special NIA court on October 15 last year grantedconditional bail to 10 accused in the Kerala gold smugglingcase, observing that there was no prima facie material to showthey had any links with terror outfits.

The NIA, probing the terror angle in the gold smugglingthrough diplomatic channel, initially named P S Sarith, SwapnaSuresh and Sandeep Nair and Fazil Fareed as accused in thecase, which relates to seizure of 30 kg of 24 carat gold worthRs 14.82 crore at Thiruvananthapuram airport on July 5 by theCustoms (Preventive) Commissionerate, Kochi.

During the course of the investigation, it arraigned atleast 30 others as accused and arrested many of them.

Besides NIA, the Customs and Enforcement Directorate arealso probing the case of smuggling of gold through diplomaticbaggage, addressed to the UAE consulate at Thiruvananthapuramsince November last year.

