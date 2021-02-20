Left Menu

Fire breaks out at factory in Narela

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 13:21 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 13:21 IST
A fire broke out at a factory in north Delhi's Narela Industrial area on Saturday, officials said.

Fire Department officials said they received information regarding the incident at 12.05 pm.

Seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said, adding that the blaze was brought under control.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

