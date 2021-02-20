Fire breaks out at factory in Narela

A fire broke out at a factory in north Delhi's Narela Industrial area on Saturday, officials said.

Fire Department officials said they received information regarding the incident at 12.05 pm.

Seven to eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said, adding that the blaze was brought under control.

Further details are awaited.

