Guj: 4 cops booked for hiding liquor bottles in police station

Guj: 4 cops booked for hiding liquor bottles in police stationPTI | Modasa | Updated: 20-02-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 14:11 IST
An FIR was registered against a police inspector and three constables of the local crime branch at Modasa in Gujarat's Aravalli district on Saturday for allegedly hiding over 70 bottles of alcohol inside a police station, an official said.
The offense came to light after the vehicle in which two of the accused constables were carrying another 120 liquor bottles met with an accident on Friday, superintendent of police (SP) Sanjay Kharat said.
The two constables - Imran Sheikh and Pramod Pandya -were later arrested on Friday. They had diverted 120 liquor bottles from a truck that had been seized for ferrying alcohol, he said.
''Further investigation revealed that over 70 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) were hidden inside the police station of the local crime branch,'' he said.
These liquor bottles were part of the 'muddamaal'(crime exhibit), and had been taken out of the truck that was recently seized by the police, Kharat said.
Gujarat has a strict prohibition law in place that bans manufacture, sale, consumption, and transportation of liquor within the state limit.
''We have registered an FIR against four policemen, including LCB police inspector R K Parmar after more than 70bottles of liquor were found hidden in the LCB office,'' the said.
Further investigation is underway, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Modasa
- Pramod Pandya
- Kharat
- Gujarat
- Indian
- K Parmar
- Sanjay Kharat
- SPsaid
- Aravalli
- IMFL
ALSO READ
Seeing positive signs, but Indian aviation sector still in eye of storm: Airbus India president
Samsung and udChalo have Joined Hands to Launch an Exciting Defence Purchase Program for the Indian Armed Forces Personnel
Indian economy is poised to move only in one direction that is upward; to see undoing of damage done by COVID-19 in FY22: RBI Guv.
2-year-old Indian boy becomes youngest hair donor for cancer patients in the UAE
Increase FDI limit to have positive impact on Indian economy: DPIIT Secretary