Guj: 4 cops booked for hiding liquor bottles in police station

PTI | Modasa | Updated: 20-02-2021 14:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 14:11 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

An FIR was registered against a police inspector and three constables of the local crime branch at Modasa in Gujarat's Aravalli district on Saturday for allegedly hiding over 70 bottles of alcohol inside a police station, an official said.

The offense came to light after the vehicle in which two of the accused constables were carrying another 120 liquor bottles met with an accident on Friday, superintendent of police (SP) Sanjay Kharat said.

The two constables - Imran Sheikh and Pramod Pandya -were later arrested on Friday. They had diverted 120 liquor bottles from a truck that had been seized for ferrying alcohol, he said.

''Further investigation revealed that over 70 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL) were hidden inside the police station of the local crime branch,'' he said.

These liquor bottles were part of the 'muddamaal'(crime exhibit), and had been taken out of the truck that was recently seized by the police, Kharat said.

Gujarat has a strict prohibition law in place that bans manufacture, sale, consumption, and transportation of liquor within the state limit.

''We have registered an FIR against four policemen, including LCB police inspector R K Parmar after more than 70bottles of liquor were found hidden in the LCB office,'' the said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

