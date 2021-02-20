Left Menu

Manipur Anganwadi worker dies a week after taking COVID-19 vaccine

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 20-02-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 15:04 IST
Manipur Anganwadi worker dies a week after taking COVID-19 vaccine
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 48-year-old Anganwadi worker in Manipur has died a week after receiving her first dose of corvid-19 vaccine, officials said on Saturday.

W Sundari Devi of Kumbi Terakha area in the Bishunpurdistrict had received her first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on February 12 at Kumbhi primary health centre (PHC), they said.

She was taken to the Moirang community health centre(CHC) on February 18 as she had breathing problems and died at the CHC on Friday.

Health Department officials said that a special team will conduct the post-mortem of the deceased to ascertain the true cause of the death.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh met the family members of Sundari and heard their grievances. He expressed deep condolences and assured the family members of suitable compensation duly considering the post-mortem report.

''Heard the grievances of the family of Anganwadi Worker WSundari of Kumbi Terakha, Bishnupur District, and expressed my deep condolences. Assured suitable compensation duly considering post mortem reports and instructed for taking strong action against defaulting officials,'' the chief minister tweeted.

The Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur, Neeta Arambamsaid that the family members of the deceased claimed that at the time of vaccination, Sundari had told the ''vaccination team that she has an allergy problem. However, the vaccination went ahead.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 7-Diverse Myanmar protesters unite in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmars coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, poets, and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. Pr...

HostGator vs DreamHost 2021:Which web host is the best?

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.Whether you already own a website or are just getting started online, you must choose a reliable web hosting provider t...

'Bengal wants its own daughter': TMC launches poll slogan

The Trinamool Congress onSaturday launched its slogan for the upcoming assemblyelections -- Bangla Nijer Meyekei Chaye, adding to theshrill insider vs outsider debate while portraying ChiefMinister Mamata Banerjee as the daughter of Bengal....

NITI Aayog meet: MP CM talks about steps taken for agri sector

Madhya Pradesh Chief MinisterShivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday told Prime Minister NarendraModi that the agricultural scenario of the state has beentransformed through floriculture, horticulture and bee-farming, a government official said.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021