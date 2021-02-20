Left Menu

Disha Ravi was in touch with those advocating Khalistan, covered her track: Delhi Police to court hearing her bail plea

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 16:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 16:11 IST
Disha Ravi was in touch with those advocating Khalistan, covered her track: Delhi Police to court hearing her bail plea
Image Credit: ANI

Opposing activist Disha Ravi's bail plea in the toolkit case, the Delhi Police on Saturday alleged in a court here that she was preparing the toolkit with those advocating Khalistan and was part of a global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest in the country in the garb of farmers' protest.

''This was not just a toolkit. The real plan was to defame India and create unrest here,'' the police said before Additional Sessions, Judge Dharmender Rana.

It alleged that Ravi deleted WhatsApp chats, emails, and other evidence and was aware of legal actions she could face.

Why did Disha Ravi cover her track and delete evidence if she did not commit wrong, the police said, alleging that his shows her guilty mind and sinister design.

Ravi ''was part of the Indian chapter of the global conspiracy to defame India and create unrest in the garb of farmers' protest,'' it alleged, adding she was in touch and preparing and sharing toolkit with those advocating Khalistan ''It shows there was a sinister design behind this toolkit,'' the police told the court.

A trial court had on Friday sent Ravi to judicial custody for three days after her five-day police custody expired.

The Delhi high court on Friday heard Ravi's plea to restrain police from leaking to the media any probe material concerning the FIR lodged against her.

The high court, in its order, asked media houses to ensure that no leaked investigation material is broadcast as it could affect the probe and directed Delhi Police to abide by its stand on affidavit that it has not leaked nor intends to leak any probe details to the press.

Ravi was arrested by a Cyber Cell team of the Delhi Police from Bengaluru on Saturday and brought to Delhi. She was booked on sedition and other charges.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CSR should not be legally mandated, philanthropy must come from within: Azim Premji

IT czar and philanthropist Azim Premji on Saturday said companies should not be legally mandated to engage in corporate social responsibility CSR as such contributions to society need to come from within.Premji, who donated Rs 7,904 crore i...

Stalemate continues in Odisha Assembly over paddy procurement issues

The stalemate continued in the Odisha Assembly for the third consecutive day of the budget session on Saturday as the opposition BJP and the Congress created a ruckus in the House over alleged irregularities in the process of paddy procurem...

WRAPUP 7-Diverse Myanmar protesters unite in opposition to coup

Opponents of Myanmars coup took to the streets again on Saturday with members of ethnic minorities, poets, and transport workers among those demanding an end to military rule and the release of elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi and others. Pr...

HostGator vs DreamHost 2021:Which web host is the best?

Disclosure This content is reader-supported, which means if you click on some of our links that we may earn a commission.Whether you already own a website or are just getting started online, you must choose a reliable web hosting provider t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021