Register and get licence within 30 days: Delhi govt to private agencies providing domestic workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2021 18:03 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 18:03 IST
The Delhi government on Saturday directed private placement agencies providing domestic workers to register on its 'e-district portal' and procure licence within a month.

The notice, issued by the Labour Department, said the agencies found deploying domestic workers ''without registration and licence'' would face penalty amounting Rs 50,000.

''All the private placement agencies providing domestic workers should register themselves on e-district portal. Those placement agencies providing domestic workers, who are registered under Delhi Shops & Establishments Act, 1954, are also directed to register under Delhi Private Placement Agencies (Regulation) 2014 order on e-district portal. Registration is online and free of cost,'' read the notice.

The agencies registering themselves on the government's e-district portal would get their licence within 30 days, it added.

It has also requested the general public, availing services of these agencies for hiring domestic help, to ensure that the agency is registered and licensed under Delhi's Private Placement order 2014.

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

