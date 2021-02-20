Left Menu

Assam govt to take steps for increasing pension of state's freedom fighters

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-02-2021 18:28 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 18:25 IST
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday announced that steps would be taken to increase the monthly pension of freedom fighters in the state to Rs 25,000 and provide them with free healthcare.

At present, freedom fighters of the northeastern strategies Rs 21,000 as pension every month.

Sonowal made the announcement during a meeting with representatives of Asom State Freedom Fighters Association, a government release said.

The chief minister also assured them that an initiative would be made for providing Rs five lakh each to the families of 19 freedom fighters of the state, the release said.

He also directed officials to urge deputy commissioners to ensure that the last rites of the freedom fighters are conducted in a dignified manner.

A decision was also taken for initiating the necessary amendment to the Assam Freedom Fighters Relief Fund policy.

Freedom fighters Krishna Lahkar, Bholanath Nagariya, Puneswar Duwara, Gokul Gogoi, Phul Chandra Gogoi, MakhanSatname, Golapi Chetia, Kunja Konwar, Bhola Barua, GolokHazarika, Phanindra Nath Kalita, Tolan Chandra Tamulyrepresented the Asom State Freedom Fighters Associationalong with its general secretary Dwijendra Mohan Sarma and secretary Dhiren Chetia.

