Left Menu

Unnao case: Surviving minor girl's condition improves, taken off ventilator

The local residents had rushed the teenagers, who are all related to each other, to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead.The 16-year-old girl was rushed to a district hospital and later referred to the hospital in Kanpur where she is undergoing treatment.The UP police on Friday arrested two people in connection with the deaths of the two teenage girls, accusing them of murder over a one-sided love affair.One of the accused held in the case is a teenager, according to police.

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 20-02-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 18:35 IST
Unnao case: Surviving minor girl's condition improves, taken off ventilator

The minor girl, who was found along with her two cousins in an agriculture field in a village in Unnao district, was taken off ventilator support on Saturday after showing improvement, a senior police official said.

The girl has shown improvement and doctors decided to take her off the ventilator, Kanpur Deputy IG Preetinder Singh said.

The girl is still not in a condition to speak to the police and narrate the incident, the DIG said.

The doctors are constantly monitoring the girl's condition and taking care of her, he said.

Heavy deployment of police force has been made at the hospital to ensure the safety and security of the girl.

On primary assessment, the girl was found in shock. As a suspected case of poisoning, she was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) at the paediatric ward, the medical bulletin issued by the private hospital, where she is undergoing treatment, said.

The victim was admitted to the hospital in intubated condition and was on bag and tube ventilation. Later, she was shifted to the ICU and treatment was given to her, the medical bulletin further stated.

On Saturday, the third day of treatment, the girl was put off the ventilator and has been going through spontaneous respiration, it added.

Three girls - aged 16, 15 and 14 - were found in an agriculture field in Babuhara village of Asoha police station area by the villagers on Wednesday night when they did not return after leaving their house to take fodder for cattle. The local residents had rushed the teenagers, who are all related to each other, to a hospital where two of them were declared brought dead.

The 16-year-old girl was rushed to a district hospital and later referred to the hospital in Kanpur where she is undergoing treatment.

The UP police on Friday arrested two people in connection with the deaths of the two teenage girls, accusing them of murder over a one-sided love affair.

One of the accused held in the case is a teenager, according to police. ''Vinay Kumar, alias Lambu, and a teenager have been held in connection with the case. The matter is a fallout of a one-side love affair. The accused gave some pesticide with water to the three girls,'' Lucknow Range IG Laxmi Singh had said on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SAD demands cut in fuel prices

The Shiromani Akali Dal on Saturday urged the Union government to reduce fuel prices immediately, saying the hike may have devastating impact on the countrys economy that is still recovering from the coronavirus crisis.The SAD also asked th...

Centre buys paddy worth Rs 1.23 lakh cr so far this season at MSP; 94 lakh farmers benefitted

The Centre has procured 651.07 lakh tonnes of paddy worth nearly Rs 1.23 lakh crore, so far in this kharif marketing season at minimum support price MSP amid farmers protest at Delhi-borders against three new farm laws.The kharif marketing ...

No VIP movement on Shahi Snan days during Kumbh

No VIP movement will be allowed on Shahi Snan days during the forthcoming Kumbh in Haridwar. The decision was taken at a coordination meeting with police officials of different states and security agencies held at Uttarakhand police headqua...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 7.30 pm NATION DEL28 DEF-SINOINDIA-TALKS India and China hold 10th round of military talks focus on further disengagement in eastern Ladakh New Delhi India and China on Saturday held another round of militar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021