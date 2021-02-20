Left Menu

8 arrested for robbing Mumbai hotel posing as police officers

Mumbai police on Saturday arrested eight persons in connection with a robbery case in a five-star hotel in Vile Parle.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:33 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai police on Saturday arrested eight persons in connection with a robbery case in a five-star hotel in Vile Parle. "Acting on a tip-off from confidential sources, the investigation team of Mumbai police zeroed in on the accused and arrested them. A total of eight accused have been arrested so far and further investigation is underway in the case," said an official statement from PRO, Mumbai police.

Earlier today, the Mumbai Police had filed cases against unknown persons on charges of robbery and impersonating a public servant in the Vile Parle police station. Police had started investigation registering a case under section 392 (Robbery), section 170 (Impersonating as a public servant), and section 34 of the IPC against the accused.

On Wednesday, the accused had raided a five-star hotel in Vile Parle impersonating as police officers and looted Rs 12 crores from two guests staying at the hotel in the same room. (ANI)

