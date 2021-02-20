Left Menu

HC dismisses plea challenging upper age limit for UP Higher Judicial Service

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 20-02-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 19:34 IST
HC dismisses plea challenging upper age limit for UP Higher Judicial Service
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the age criteria stipulated in an advertisement calling for applications to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Services.

A division bench comprising Justices Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Rohit Ranjan Agarwal refused to interfere with the advertisement, noting that the same is in consonance with Rule 12 of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service Rule, 1975.

"We find no force for challenge to the clause of 'age' given in the advertisement as being in consonance to Rule 12 of Rules of 1975,'' the bench said while dismissing the petition recently.

The petition was filed by a reserved category candidate, Munendra Singh, who claimed that the impugned advertisement dated December 17, 2019 was contrary to the 1975 Rules. Counsel for the petitioner had argued that the petitioner's date of birth is January 1, 1973 and he would be 48 years old as on January 1, 2021. The upper age of 48 years should have been as on January 2, 2021 instead of January 1, 2021. Thus, interference in the clause of age given in the advertisement be made.

He submitted that as per Rule 12 of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service Rules, 1975, the petitioner is eligible to appear in the selection but due to criteria given in the advertisement contrary to Rule 12, he may be barred. "The petitioner being Other Backward Class candidate, is entitled for three years' relaxation in age but as per the rules, he would be over aged on 01.01.2021. It is for the reason that he would be attaining the age of 48 years as on 01.01.2021 and thus not entitled for appearing in the selection as per rule 12 of the Rules of 1975, as amended," the court observed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

High time country gets out of election mode: Patnaik at Niti Aayog meeting

Odisha Chief Minister NaveenPatnaik Saturday hit out at politicisation of every action ofan elected government and all crimes, saying it is high timethat the country gets out of election mode and allows electedgovernments to function.The ch...

Rajasthan reports one more COVID-19 death, 98 new cases

One more death was recorded in Rajasthan due to the novel coronavirus, taking the overall toll in the state to 2,785 as on Saturday, according to a health department bulletin.The state also reported 98 new cases Saturday, which pushed the o...

Mumbai police to get custody of gangster Ravi Pujari on Monday

A Mumbai police team will go toBengaluru and take gangster Ravi Pujari into custody on Mondayafter a court in Karnataka allowed the handover, an officialsaid here on Saturday.It is a big success in Mumbai Crime Branchs effortsto get Pujaris...

Pakistan: Maryam Nawaz alleges fraud in Punjab bypoll; suspects role of military

Pakistan Muslim League N vice president Maryam Nawaz on Saturday accused the countrys powerful military establishment of abducting over 20 election officials to rig the by-poll in Punjab province in favour of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021