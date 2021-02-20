HC dismisses plea challenging upper age limit for UP Higher Judicial Service

The Allahabad High Court has dismissed a petition challenging the age criteria stipulated in an advertisement calling for applications to the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Services.

A division bench comprising Justices Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Rohit Ranjan Agarwal refused to interfere with the advertisement, noting that the same is in consonance with Rule 12 of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service Rule, 1975.

"We find no force for challenge to the clause of 'age' given in the advertisement as being in consonance to Rule 12 of Rules of 1975,'' the bench said while dismissing the petition recently.

The petition was filed by a reserved category candidate, Munendra Singh, who claimed that the impugned advertisement dated December 17, 2019 was contrary to the 1975 Rules. Counsel for the petitioner had argued that the petitioner's date of birth is January 1, 1973 and he would be 48 years old as on January 1, 2021. The upper age of 48 years should have been as on January 2, 2021 instead of January 1, 2021. Thus, interference in the clause of age given in the advertisement be made.

He submitted that as per Rule 12 of the Uttar Pradesh Higher Judicial Service Rules, 1975, the petitioner is eligible to appear in the selection but due to criteria given in the advertisement contrary to Rule 12, he may be barred. "The petitioner being Other Backward Class candidate, is entitled for three years' relaxation in age but as per the rules, he would be over aged on 01.01.2021. It is for the reason that he would be attaining the age of 48 years as on 01.01.2021 and thus not entitled for appearing in the selection as per rule 12 of the Rules of 1975, as amended," the court observed.

