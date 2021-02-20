Drug case: Bail plea of Maha minister's son-in-law rejected

A Mumbai court on Saturdayrejected the bail plea of Sameer Khan, son-in-law ofMaharashtra minister Nawab Malik, in a drugs case.

Khan was arrested by NCB on January 13 for his allegedrole in the drugs case in which three persons, includingBritish national Karan Sajnani, have also been charged.

Khan's bail plea was rejected by the court but thedetailed order has not been made available as yet, specialpublic prosecutor Atul Sarpande said.

Khan's name had come up in the case after NarcoticsControl Bureau raided Sajnani's home and seized 200 kilogramsof drugs.

