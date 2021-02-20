Drug case: Bail plea of Maha minister's son-in-law rejected

Drug case: Bail plea of Maha minister's son-in-law rejectedPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:24 IST
A Mumbai court on Saturdayrejected the bail plea of Sameer Khan, son-in-law ofMaharashtra minister Nawab Malik, in a drugs case.
Khan was arrested by NCB on January 13 for his allegedrole in the drugs case in which three persons, includingBritish national Karan Sajnani, have also been charged.
Khan's bail plea was rejected by the court but thedetailed order has not been made available as yet, specialpublic prosecutor Atul Sarpande said.
Khan's name had come up in the case after NarcoticsControl Bureau raided Sajnani's home and seized 200 kilogramsof drugs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Mumbai attack accused Tahawwur Rana opposes extradition to India
Sonu Sood withdraws petition from SC regarding illegal construction in his Mumbai residence
Major fire at scrap godown in Mumbai's Mankhurd, none injured
Mumbai: 5 held for making porn films, over Rs 36 lakh frozen
Mumbai, Feb 5 (PTI) BULLION CLOSING