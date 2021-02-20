Biden approves major disaster declaration for Texas -FEMA

Biden approves major disaster declaration for Texas -FEMAReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 20-02-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 20:29 IST
President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Texas which has suffered widespread power blackouts and water shortages during a deep freeze, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said on Saturday.
The action makes federal funding available to individuals across the state, including assistance for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans.
