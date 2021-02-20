Mumbai police to get custody of gangster Ravi Pujari on Monday

Mumbai police to get custody of gangster Ravi Pujari on MondayPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-02-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 21:10 IST
A Mumbai police team will go toBengaluru and take gangster Ravi Pujari into custody on Mondayafter a court in Karnataka allowed the handover, an officialsaid here on Saturday.
It is a big success in Mumbai Crime Branch's effortsto get Pujari's custody, Milind Bharambe, Joint Commissionerof Police (Crime), Mumbai, said.
Pujari, who was brought to India from South Africa inFebruary last year after being on the run from the law forseveral years, is currently jailed in Karnataka.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
