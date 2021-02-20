C'garh: 2 vehicles enter coal mine area, CISF team opens fire

CISF personnel posted at a mine inChhattisgarh's Korba district opened fire on some persons whoentered the facility in two MUVs and attacked them, policesaid on Saturday.

The incident happened late Friday night in Gevra coalmine of South Eastern Coalfields, and all the accused managedto escape, while one person admitted in a Bilaspur hospitalhas claimed he sustained bullet wounds in the incident, anofficial said.

''The CISF team was patrolling in a vehicle when itspotted an unidentified MUV and chased it. The MUV driver,however, reversed at high speed and rammed the CISF vehicleseveral times. Another MUV also joined in and dashed into theCISF vehicle,'' said Korba Additional Superintendent of PoliceKirtan Rathore.

''Some people in these MUVs started hitting the CISFvehicle with iron rods, prompting the patrolling team to openfire. The two MUVs fled from the spot. No CISF personnel wasinjured. They lodged a case in Dipka police station andefforts are on to nab the people in the MUVs,'' he added.

Later, Korba police received information from theirBilaspur counterparts that a man identified as Salik RamGond (32) was admitted in a hospital there and was claiming hewas wounded in the CISF firing in Gevra, the Additional SPsaid.

A Korba police team has been sent to Bilaspur, anofficial said, adding that generally such intrusions intomining areas are by those looking to steal diesel or coal.

