Left Menu

C'garh: 2 vehicles enter coal mine area, CISF team opens fire

CISF personnel posted at a mine inChhattisgarhs Korba district opened fire on some persons whoentered the facility in two MUVs and attacked them, policesaid on Saturday.The incident happened late Friday night in Gevra coalmine of South Eastern Coalfields, and all the accused managedto escape, while one person admitted in a Bilaspur hospitalhas claimed he sustained bullet wounds in the incident, anofficial said.The CISF team was patrolling in a vehicle when itspotted an unidentified MUV and chased it.

PTI | Korba | Updated: 20-02-2021 21:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 21:47 IST
C'garh: 2 vehicles enter coal mine area, CISF team opens fire

CISF personnel posted at a mine inChhattisgarh's Korba district opened fire on some persons whoentered the facility in two MUVs and attacked them, policesaid on Saturday.

The incident happened late Friday night in Gevra coalmine of South Eastern Coalfields, and all the accused managedto escape, while one person admitted in a Bilaspur hospitalhas claimed he sustained bullet wounds in the incident, anofficial said.

''The CISF team was patrolling in a vehicle when itspotted an unidentified MUV and chased it. The MUV driver,however, reversed at high speed and rammed the CISF vehicleseveral times. Another MUV also joined in and dashed into theCISF vehicle,'' said Korba Additional Superintendent of PoliceKirtan Rathore.

''Some people in these MUVs started hitting the CISFvehicle with iron rods, prompting the patrolling team to openfire. The two MUVs fled from the spot. No CISF personnel wasinjured. They lodged a case in Dipka police station andefforts are on to nab the people in the MUVs,'' he added.

Later, Korba police received information from theirBilaspur counterparts that a man identified as Salik RamGond (32) was admitted in a hospital there and was claiming hewas wounded in the CISF firing in Gevra, the Additional SPsaid.

A Korba police team has been sent to Bilaspur, anofficial said, adding that generally such intrusions intomining areas are by those looking to steal diesel or coal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Love Alarm Season 2 gets official release date in March, more focus on cliffhangers

Honor Band 6 India launch imminent after battery gets BIS certification

Nigerian court freezes Shell accounts ahead of Aiteo lawsuit

SolarWinds hackers studied Microsoft source code for authentication and email

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J&K aims to take exports to Rs 5,000 cr in 2 years: LG Sinha

Asserting that his administration aims to take exports to Rs 5,000 crore from the UT in the next two years, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday requested the Centre to set up a dry port with customs clearance facility in t...

COVID-19: 8 facilities with 960 beds planned in Osmanabad

The Osmanabad districtadministration in Maharashtra will set up eight facilitieswith a total of 960 beds to tackle a possible surge in COVID-19 cases, an official said on Saturday.The caseload in the district, as on Friday, is 17,111,while ...

NHRC asks Odisha Chief Secy to rehabilitate Satkosia villagers

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC on Saturday asked the Chief Secretary of Odisha to complete the rehabilitation and resettlement of five revenue villages displaced due to tiger and wildlife conservation projects in Satkosia in Angu...

Prince Charles visits 99-year-old Prince Philip in hospital

Prince Charles went to a London hospital on Saturday to visit his father, Prince Philip, who was admitted earlier his week for observation and rest after falling ill.Charles arrived at the private King Edward VIIs Hospital by car in the aft...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021