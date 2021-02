Russian court fines Kremlin critic Navalny for slandering WW2 veteran

A Russian court slapped Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a 850,000-rouble ($11,000) fine on Saturday after finding him guilty of slandering a World War Two veteran in a case Navalny said was dreamt up to discredit him.

The 44-year-old opposition politician earlier on Saturday lost an appeal against his jailing in a separate case.

Advertisement

($1 = 73.9500 roubles)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)