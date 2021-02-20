Left Menu

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh's convoy attacked; TMC party office vandalised

PTI | Barasat | Updated: 20-02-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 22:16 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@DilipGhoshBJP)

A convoy of cars led byWest Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh was on Saturday attackedin West Bengal North 24 Parganas district, triggering ascuffle between activists of the saffron party and the rulingTrinamool Congress, police said.

While the BJP accused the Trinamool Congress ofattacking the rally at Minakha, the ruling party denied thecharge and alleged that workers of the saffron camp ransackedits party office in the area.

Police said that at least two vehicles, which were atthe rear part of the saffron party's 'Parivartan Yatra' rally,were damaged after stones were thrown at them at Malanchaunder Minakha police station area.

The BJP launched Parivartan Yatra rallies ahead of theassembly election in the state, which is likely to be held inApril-May.

The BJP also claimed that four party workers wereinjured after bombs were hurled at two tableaus.

The police, however, said that no bombs were used inthe attack and there was no report of any casualty.

Activists of the two parties were engaged in a scuffleafter the vehicles were attacked, police said.

''BJP's #ParivartanYatra attacked by Trinamool goons atMalancha in Basirhat, that falls under Minakhan policestation. Four BJP karyakartas are in critical condition aftercrude bombs were thrown on two tableaus,'' saffron party leaderand co-in-charge of West Bengal tweeted.

West Bengal's BJP MP Arjun Singh alleged that stoneswere thrown from a TMC party office and bombs were used in theattack.

TMC leaders alleged that BJP workers vandalised theirparty office in the area.

A few days ago, BJP leader Fitoze Kamal Gazi aliasBabu Master was injured in an attack in Minakha area.

BJP national president JP Naddas convoy was attackedin December last year in South 24 Parganas district.

