Canada's Trudeau to hold first meeting with U.S. President Biden on Tuesday

Canada's Trudeau to hold first meeting with U.S. President Biden on TuesdayReuters | Ottawa | Updated: 20-02-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 20-02-2021 22:53 IST
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will hold a bilateral meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden on Feb. 23, his office said in a statement on Saturday.
The two leaders will meet virtually, the statement added.
