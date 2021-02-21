Left Menu

Kasganj murder case: Main accused shot dead in encounter by UP Police

When a police team started cordoning the area around 2.30 am, the miscreants opened fire, the SP said.Police in retaliation and self-defence fired at the criminals in which Moti was injured, while another criminal escaped taking advantage of the darkness.

PTI | Kasganj | Updated: 21-02-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 21-02-2021 10:15 IST
Kasganj murder case: Main accused shot dead in encounter by UP Police

The main accused in the Kasganj murder case was gunned down by police on Sunday morning, an official said.

A constable was beaten to death and a sub-inspector was seriously injured when a police team went to Nagla Dheemar village to serve a warrant to liquor mafia kingpin Moti on February 9.

After this, a case was registered against Moti, his brother Elkar and their accomplices.

Elkar was killed in an encounter by police on February 9.

Kasganj Superintendent of Police Manoj Sonkar told reporters on Sunday that six teams were formed for arresting Moti.

Police got a tip-off that Moti is hiding in a forest near the Kali river along with his aides. When a police team started cordoning the area around 2.30 am, the miscreants opened fire, the SP said.

''Police in retaliation and self-defence fired at the criminals in which Moti was injured, while another criminal escaped taking advantage of the darkness. Injured Moti was taken to a primary health centre in Siddhpura from where he was referred to Kasganj district hospital. The doctors there declared him dead during treatment. Police also recovered the looted pistol (of the sub-inspector), cartridges and a country made pistol from the accused,'' he added.

The body of the accused has been sent for postmortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Big U.S. companies slash donations to politicians after Trump election challenge

EXCLUSIVE-White House working with Facebook and Twitter to tackle anti-vaxxers

Mexico receives 200,000 doses of China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine

Here's how Android 12 will bolster security, privacy for work devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 5-Myanmar protesters gather again after worst day of violence

Thousands of opponents of Myanmars Feb. 1 military gathered again on Sunday in towns from north to south, undeterred by the bloodiest episode of their campaign the previous day when police and soldiers opened fire in the city of Mandalay, k...

New edu policy reflects Modi govt's commitment towards empowerment of Indian languages: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Sunday that the new education policy reflects the commitment of the Modi government towards the preservation, development, and empowerment of all Indian languages.In a message on the occasion of Interna...

Indian man robbed of Rs 55,30,806 in Dubai

A 33-year-old Indian man in Dubai has been robbed of Rs 55,30,806 by a gang of four women after being lured into a fake massage parlor through a dating app, according to a media report.The case was heard at the Dubai Court of First Instance...

ISL 7: We are losing games in 'most important' moment of season, says Lobera

Mumbai City FC head coach Sergio Lobera is disappointed after suffering a defeat against Jamshedpur FC and said his team is losing games in the most important moment of the season. Jamshedpur FC secured a 2-0 win over Mumbai City FC in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021